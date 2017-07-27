Liberia: Ellen Launches Google Link

Photo: CIO

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has part of the 170th Independence Anniversary Celebration launched Google Link Project in Liberia.

She expressed hope that the facility will find its way into the interior of the country to improve activities in the agricultural sector, strengthen essential healthcare, education and government systems, as well as help to unlock the potential of the digital economy for Liberian citizens and the private sector.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader commended C-Square and the United States Agency for International (USAID) for such investment in Liberia.

She said ICT is an integral part of economic development that is often overlooked and undervalued.

President Sirleaf said by expanding Liberia's connectivity through this initiative, it will strengthen the support for more ICT-based projects and programs in education, health and infrastructure.

In brief remarks, United States Ambassador to Liberia, Christine Elder said America and Liberia stand to benefit greatly in the health sector from the kind of increased internet connectivity that the C-Squared project will make possible.

The U.S diplomat noted the improvement in connectivity to be made possible by C-Squared will be vital in terms of disease surveillance and health information systems in Liberia and the sub-region in detecting and containing future disease outbreaks.

She commended the investing partner for the bold C-Square initiative.

The U.S. diplomat noted that C-Squared is built on Google's proven experience in designing and building shared metro fiber infrastructure in African cities such as Kampala in Uganda and Accra in Ghana respectively.

She said in addition to the support for this partnership - USAID will provide $10m for technology-focused programs like health information systems, e-government and digital financial system.

For her part, Ms. Estelle Akofio-Sowah, West Africa Regional Manager said she was excited to be expanding in Monrovia, which according to her, will be the third country after Uganda and Ghana.

She said C-Squared is committed to partner with the Government of Liberia and USAID to expand the way people around Africa can reliably and affordably connect to the internet. She then thanked President Sirleaf for her leadership over the years.