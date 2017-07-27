27 July 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Health Minister Expresses Joy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Health Minister Dr. Bernice Dahn has expressed joy over the establishment of the eye center at JFK Hospital in Monrovia.' The Health Minister also said she's overwhelmed with joy that President's son, Charles Sirleaf to avail himself for treatment at the newly established eye center.

A Health Ministry release quotes Dr. Dahn as saying "it is rare on our continent for leaders to provide services especially in areas of health and they and their family make use of those services."

Dr. Dahn said considering the status and contacts of his mother, Mr. Charles Sirleaf could have chosen to fly abroad to seek advanced treatment for his eye problem but chose to join three other ordinary Liberians to seek treatment at the center.

The Liberian Health Minister thanked Mr. Sirleaf and described his decision as a total show of confidence in the service which she believes would encourage other Liberians to seek treatment there as well.

She further thanked President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for the level of leadership and development for the people of Liberia.

The construction of the new health center is a product of discussions held some four years ago during a state visit to India by the president.

Liberia

Women Group Demands Justice and Fair Treatment in Girl-13 Case

A women group under the banner of Safe-Cities Women Forum and Medica Liberia in collaboration with Action Aid Liberia… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.