Liberia: Health Minister Expresses Joy

Health Minister Dr. Bernice Dahn has expressed joy over the establishment of the eye center at JFK Hospital in Monrovia.' The Health Minister also said she's overwhelmed with joy that President's son, Charles Sirleaf to avail himself for treatment at the newly established eye center.

A Health Ministry release quotes Dr. Dahn as saying "it is rare on our continent for leaders to provide services especially in areas of health and they and their family make use of those services."

Dr. Dahn said considering the status and contacts of his mother, Mr. Charles Sirleaf could have chosen to fly abroad to seek advanced treatment for his eye problem but chose to join three other ordinary Liberians to seek treatment at the center.

The Liberian Health Minister thanked Mr. Sirleaf and described his decision as a total show of confidence in the service which she believes would encourage other Liberians to seek treatment there as well.

She further thanked President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for the level of leadership and development for the people of Liberia.

The construction of the new health center is a product of discussions held some four years ago during a state visit to India by the president.