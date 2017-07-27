27 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Elani to Launch Album Two Days to Elections

By Thomas Matiko

Afro-pop group band Elani is set to make a comeback by dropping a new album after taking a hiatus for close to two years. The group, comprising of lawyers Brain Chweya, Maureen Kunga an actuarial scientist Wambui Ngugi, has set the date for the release of their second album as August 6.

Elani, who made their entry into the Kenyan showbiz in 2013 when they released club banger "Jana Usiku" will be making their comeback during the first edition of Tudishi Festival, an outdoor event meant to celebrate the Kenyan/African Cuisine. The event will be hosted by celebrated Kenyan actor and model Nick Mutuma.

"They are currently working on a new album hopefully to be released during the Tudishi festival come peace concert that will be on 6th August, 2017," Elanis' spokesperson Florence Karimi said.

The yet to be titled album will be their second after the successful first one Barua ya Dunia which featured hits like "Jana Usiku", "Milele", "Kookoo" and "My Darling".

Elani took the hiatus early last year after getting into a war of words with Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), accusing them of corruption.

