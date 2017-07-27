Ghana Hosts Conference On Procurement, Supply Chain, Transport and Logistics

press release

A conference on the Movement and Importance of Procurement, Supply Chain, Transport and Logistics, yesterday, began in Accra.

The two-day conference, which is taking place under the theme: "Unlocking West Africa's Supply Chain through Collaboration, Innovation and Standardization", is aimed at facilitating the sharing of new ideas and perspectives from the Procurement, Supply Chain and Transport and Logistics sector.

It is being organized by TS Capital (PTY) Limited from South Africa in partnership with Ghana's Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT).

In a key note address delivered on his behalf, the Minister for Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, acknowledged the role played by the Transport and Logistics sector in the socio-economic development of any economy, stating that "a country's transport and logistics system is a reflection of the country's economy."

Government, Mr Asiamah said, had, therefore, initiated a sustainable development programme which would help improve upon transport infrastructure by focusing on the rehabilitation and expansion of road networks, the rail system, and facilities for both harbours and airports.

He described procurement as an unavoidable part of the logistics and transport chain which ensured value for money in the supply of goods and services.

Mr Asiamah stressed the need for the continuous updating and sharpening of skills to provide direction for the transport sector and to ensure its sustainability in the West African sub-region.

In a statement, Mr Ebo Hammond, President, CILT Ghana, urged the Transport Ministry not to change the objective of the 'Aayalolo' Policy--a transport system instituted to convey middle income earners in the country, as against the Metro Mass Transit System which does more of social services.

Mr Hammond added that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, purposed to convey mass transportation, should also be retained.

On her part, Mrs Irene Messiba, Deputy Director in charge of Policy and Evaluation, Ministry of Transport, pledged Government's commitment to improving public mass transportation in the country.

Mrs Messiba disclosed that Government would implement the BRT system with the procurement of 245 buses, adding that the project would involve the construction of two bus terminals and other ancillary facilities at Adenta, Central Business District (CBD), Accra and Achimota respectively.

Source: ISD Intern (Evans Danso)