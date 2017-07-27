27 July 2017

Kenya: 7 Die on the Spot in Timboroa Bus Accident

Nakuru — Seven people died on the spot after the bus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident at Hill Tea in Timboroa, on the Great North Road.

Police say victims in the 5.30am Thursday morning accident included four children and three adults.

The area Police Chief Agnes Kamau stated that the accident occurred when the bus rammed into a truck as it was trying to overtake another vehicle.

She explained that 30 other passengers aboard the bus which was travelling from Mombasa to Kakamega were seriously injured.

