Kenya: Big Legacy for KU as Goodies Delivered

Kenyatta University, which hosted the Athletes Village for the IAAF World Under-18 Championships, on Wednesday received equipment worth over Sh100 million, including a modern synthetic running track.

The championships' Local Organising Committee (LOC) presented to the university a fully equipped and Olympic standard hammer cage, pole vaults with accessories, hurdles, javelins, shot puts, discus implements and high jump landing mats.

The LOC's chief executive officer Mwangi Muthee said the Mondo synthetic track, that delayed in being dispatched on campus, is already in the country and will be laid immediately.

At hand to receive the equipment from Muthee and Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia was Kenyatta University's acting vice chancellor Paul Wainaina.

The equipment was supposed to be installed at the Kenyatta University and to be used for training by the world championships athletes but the process of delivering them was postponed due to delayed shipping.

The LOC officials also handed over the six hostels that were transformed to the Athletes Village back to the university's management.

"There is no reason why the university can't now become a high performance centre," said Muthee, who challenged the university to start training athletes in technical and specialized field and track events.

"The championships is a beautiful story which will be told for many years to come. The success at the Kenyatta University is a benchmark for many beautiful things that will be done in this country," said Muthee.

The village on campus hosted over 2,000 athletes from 131 countries for the July 12-16 championships that were held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kaberia said that the university has set a benchmark for many things to come.

"This is not the end but the beginning of great things. I cannot imagine the loss to this country if actually we had gone the previous route of having this event hosted within hotels rather than university hostels," said Kaberia.

The PS added that there will be need to find ways of utilizing the facilities at Kenyatta University and linking the institution in to other specialities such as arts and culture.

"As a ministry, we will work closely with the university in more than just the sports field," said Kaberia, who assured the country that Kenya will be ready to host the African Nations Championships (Chan) in January.

"We have shifted the focus to Chan and for sure we shall have four stadiums targeted for the event ready by December for a dry run," said Kaberia.

Wainaina thanked the government for giving his university the opportunity to host teams adding that they will have to explore ways on how they will use the facilities.

"We have received the tartan track and I can't wait to jog on it and feel it," said Wainaina adding that the World Under-18 will leave a lasting legacy.

"We shall be ready to host other events and even teams coming for Chan."