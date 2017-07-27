Kenya: AFC Leopards Advance to GOtv Quarters

AFC Leopards on Wednesday progressed to the last eight of the GOtv Shield following a 2-1 win over Bidco at the Thika Sub-County Stadium in Kiambu County.

Samuel Ndung'u and Keziron Kizito scored the goals for a vastly improved Leopards side, who posted their second consecutive competitive win under stand-in coach Robert Matano.

David Juma headed past impressive Leopards custodian Gabriel Andika for Bidco's only goal of the game in the final moments, and despite a late rally from the hosts under a heavy downpour, this strike by the lanky forward only turned out to be a consolation.

Kizito's strike was, however, the eye-catching of the three goals.

Barely ten minutes after coming on as a second half substitute, the Uganda Cranes forward met fellow substitue Ray Omondi's left footed cross with a connecting drive off his left foot.

The resultant volley gave Bidco keeper Charles Okeyo no chance, instead flying into the back of the net off the underside of the bar.

Matano rested a couple of regulars for this contest, perhaps with one eye ahead of this weekend's tasty clash against bogey side Western Stima.

"We should have scored more goals. Maybe two or three more. I can only pray that my forwards were saving them for Stima," said the veteran coach, who is nicknamed "the Lion".

Forwards Vincent Oburu and Victor Majid, fresh from their trip to Spain as part of the KPL All Stars squad, were not involved at all. Meanwhile, the likes of first choice keeper Ian Otieno, central defender Salim Abdalla and Marcelus Ingotse were relegated to the bench.

The 2013 winners will play Wazito FC in the last eight of the competition.

email print