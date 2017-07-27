Gambia: GFF Receives Youth and Sports Minister At Refurbished Goal Project

The Gambia Football Federation on yesterday received the Minister of Youth and Sports, Henry Gomez, at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum for a tour of the refurbished Goal Project.

Minister Gomez was accompanied to the NTTC by Permanent Secretary Dr Cherno Barry, the Executive Director of the National Sports Council (NSC), Marcel Mendy, and some staff of the NSC.

GFF president Lamin Kabba Bajo led the minister and delegation on a conducted tour of the facility after a preliminary meeting at the NTTC Reception between the parties.

The visit is a routine one and meant to abreast the Youth and Sport Minister of the refurbished work going on at the NTTC.

Minister Gomez said he was satisfied with the work so far and congratulated the GFF for a job well done.

The NTTC in Yundum is the forth Goal Project for the GFF funded by FIFA, now being refurbished and alongside turned into a three-star hotel.

The facility has 40 rooms, two conference halls, dining hall, a gymnasium, kitchen, admin block, football field with artificial playing grass, a clinic and a swimming pool in the making.

The courtesy call was also attended by GFF Executive Committee members, general secretary Abass Bah, deputy permanent secretary of MoYS Abdoulie Kah, and chairman of NSC George Gomez.