Gambia: Govt Seeks Donor Support to Implement 4-Year Development Plan

The cash-trap Gambia government is soliciting the support of donors and other development partners to implement its four-year National Development Plan, 2018 - 2021.

In its drive to raise the necessary funds for the plan, the government held a donor meeting with development partners at a hotel in Kololi, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Women's Affairs who also oversees the Office of the Vice President, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, said with the National Development Plan, the government seeks to create a reform agenda to move The Gambia from its 22 years of economic, social and political decadence.

"People have suffered," she emphasised referring to the challenges of people during the regime of former President Yahya Jammeh. "Unemployment rate is 63 per cent today."

The acting vice president said in order to transform The Gambia into a vibrant and debt-free market, private investors must also have to continue play their character.

She said the government's reform agenda constitutes constitutional, legal, economic and social reforms.

Madam Jallow-Tambajang said the four-year development plan has strategic direction to move The Gambia to higher heights.

She said that through the development plan, the government wants to reposition the country by ensuring that opportunities are available from Banjul to the most remote area of Fatoto.