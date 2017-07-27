Gambia: Sanyang Set to Host Kombo South District Tourney Final

Sanyang Village Football Field is set to host the 2017 Berewuleng Football Club-sponsored Kombo South district football tournament final slated for Sunday 30 July 2017.

The much-awaited district biggest football carnival final is set to feature Farato and Batokunku. The encounter is described by many football enthusiasts in Kombo South district and environs as the clash of the giants.

Farato and Batokunku are the two most consistent teams in the 2017 Kombo South district football tournament as they won their games in grand style prior to the Sunday final.

The year 2017 becomes the second time Sanyang Village Football Field is hosting Kombo South district football tournament final, after hosting the 2015 final between Kartong and Tanji.

Kartong beat Tanji 1-0 in the final to land their first-ever Kombo South district football tournament crown, courtesy of midfielder Ernest Gibba's first half strike.