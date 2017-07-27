27 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Sanyang Set to Host Kombo South District Tourney Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

Sanyang Village Football Field is set to host the 2017 Berewuleng Football Club-sponsored Kombo South district football tournament final slated for Sunday 30 July 2017.

The much-awaited district biggest football carnival final is set to feature Farato and Batokunku. The encounter is described by many football enthusiasts in Kombo South district and environs as the clash of the giants.

Farato and Batokunku are the two most consistent teams in the 2017 Kombo South district football tournament as they won their games in grand style prior to the Sunday final.

The year 2017 becomes the second time Sanyang Village Football Field is hosting Kombo South district football tournament final, after hosting the 2015 final between Kartong and Tanji.

Kartong beat Tanji 1-0 in the final to land their first-ever Kombo South district football tournament crown, courtesy of midfielder Ernest Gibba's first half strike.

Gambia

Swiss Court Deprives Ousman Sonko of U.S.$14,000

The Federal Criminal Court (TPF) of Switzerland has denied ex-Gambian minister of the interior of $14,000 (equivalent to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.