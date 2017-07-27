Kenya: Madaraka Express to Make 3 Mins Stopover in Mtito and Voi

Nairobi — Kenya Railways has announced that the Madaraka Express passenger train service will make two stops at Mtito Andei and Voi from first of August.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina says the remaining intermediate stations namely Mariakani, Miesenyi, Kibwezi, Emali and Athi River will starts once the operations of the intercounty train commences.

Maina says the decision to have the stopovers came as a result of demand from passengers and a delay in launching the inter county service.

"It's only the morning trains from and to Nairobi that will make the stopovers. The evening service will be an express train just as it has been operating," says Maina.

He adds that passengers will book trains to/from the two stations although the four and a half journey will now extend by a maximum of 10 minutes due to the stopover.

Maina has acknowledged the concerns raised by passengers on the complicated ticketing system that requires to call/Mpesa or visit a train station days in advance to buy a ticket.

"We are implementing an online ticketing system and also revising the ticket format which will have the details of the passengers such as the ID so that we address the issue of unscrupulous purchase and resale of tickets at a premium," Maina has said.