Liberia: President Sirleaf Receives Traditional Honor - Confers Distinction On Several Personalities, Institutions

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been honored and gowned by various traditional groups including the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia, Commissioners Council of Liberia, Tribal Governor Council, National Superintendent Council of Liberia, Montserrado County and the ECOWAS Citizens Union for what they called her peaceful, positive and progressive leadership for the last 12 years.

The Liberian leader reminded her compatriots to bear in mind that August 18, 2017 would mark 14 years of uninterrupted peace since the end of 14 years of war, which began on December 24, 1989 and ended on August 18th, 2003.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the honoring and gowning program took place on Wednesday, July 25, 2017 in Bentol City, Montserrado County outside of Monrovia. She was acknowledged for executing numerous development programs across the country - ranging from clinics, hospitals, market halls, schools, roads, bridges, pipe borne water, electricity, youth and women empowerment, freedom of speech and press, regular civil servant salary and community colleges, amongst others.

In separate remarks, the head of the National Traditional Council of Chiefs, Elders and Zoes of Liberia, Chief Zanzan Karwor, representatives of the Superintendent Council of Liberia, Traditional and Rural Women of Liberia and the traditional people from neighboring Guinea, Sierra Leon and Ivory Coast said 12 years of Madam Sirleaf's leadership has brought total pride, happiness and joy. They observed that unlike in the past they now know about the County and Social Development Funds, which they said are now responsible for the development of Liberia.

They noted that since President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf gave her backing to the National Traditional Council of Chiefs, Elders and Zoes by grouping them together, the organization is no longer beset with crisis and infighting. They noted that since the last elections, which brought Chief Zanzan Karwor to power, the National Traditional Council of Chiefs, Elders of Liberia has been very peaceful and without any form of manipulation from outside.

They recalled since the election of President Sirleaf in 2005 and 2011 respectively, they can proudly boast of 12 years of progress and uninterrupted peace under her leadership. They expressed gratitude to God for His blessings upon the nation.

"Madam President, in 2006, upon coming to power, you told us about 'Small Light Today, Big Light Tomorrow'. We saw the small light; and today, we see the big light coming. In the past, we were came to Monrovia to do everything; but today - your administration has built County Service Centers all over the Country enabling our people to obtain Marriage and Birth Certificates, Driver Licenses among others," they noted

In another development, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has dedicated a newly constructed Town Hall in the Pipe Line Community in Paynesville City, Montserrado County. She commended residents of the area for voting for her two twice during the 2005 and 2011 elections and for helping her to sustained and maintained the peace over the years during her 12th years of leadership.

She told residents of the Pipe Line Community that had they not kept their side of the bargaining, by maintaining the peace, she would not have succeeded in everything that she has been doing over the last 12 years. Responding to the residents' request for the Modern Town Hall to be named in her honor, President Sirleaf, who did not consent immediately but assured the community regarding their request for the facility to be fenced that once they provide the labor, she was prepared to provide the materials to fence the Town Hall.

Earlier, County Superintendent Florence Brandy and District Number 3 Representative, Bill Twehway commended the Liberian leader for her numerous development initiatives ranging from the construction of high school, markets, modern latrines and kindergarten schools.

Representative Twehway applauded the Liberian leader for supporting his district over the years, adding: "Madam President, your vision of building schools, clinics, hospitals, markets, etc. are the campaign trump card for me to win the coming elections.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf also conferred additional National Distinctions on several personalities and institutions for their invaluable services rendered the Liberian people over the years.

Those honored were - Dr. Steven Radelat, Knight Officer, Most VulnerableOrder of the Pioneer, Dr. Johnetta Cole, Dame Official, Humane Order of African Redemption, Mr. Stephen Cashin, Knight Commander, Most Vulnerable Order of the Pioneer, Mrs. Betsy E. H. Williams, Dame Officer,MostVulnerable Order of the Pioneer, Cllr. Jerald Padmore, Knight Commander, Humane Order of African Redemption, Dr. Margaret H. Kilo, Dame Commander, Most Vulnerable Order Mr. Rajesh Panjabi, Knight Commander, Most Order of the Pioneer, BRAC, Knight Officials, Humane Order of African redemption, Heart Foundation, Knight Commander, Most Vulnerable Order of the Pioneer and International Senior Lawyers, Knight Officer, Most Vulnerable Order of the Pioneer.

Performing the ceremony, President Sirleaf praised the honorees for responding to the invitations, which she referred to as "vote of confidence". The Ceremony was attended by Ghanaian Minister of Finance, Liberia Foreign Minister, Marjon V. Kamara and the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps, Abdoulaye Douri, family members and well-wishers.