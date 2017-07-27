Kenya: Stanchart Extend Nairobi Marathon Partnership to 2022

Standard Chartered Bank on Wednesday extended their sponsorship of the Nairobi Marathon to 2022.

The bank has been funding the Athletics Kenya event since it was launched in 2003 with proceeds from participation fees going to its Seeing is Believing initiative, a flagship programme that aims at curbing blindness among children aged 15 years and below.

The race, which will be in its 15th edition this year, will be held on October 29 at the Nyayo National Stadium, with organisers targeting 30,000 participants.

For the second year running, registration will be online through the official marathon website www.sc.com/ke/Nairobimarathon.

Registration, which started officially yesterday following the launch of the race in Nairobi, will run untill October 15.

The race got a shot in the arm with the bank pumping in Sh100million worth of sponsorship and additional Sh45million from other sponsors.

A window for late registration at a cost of Sh2,500 we will be opened between October 16 to 26 to accommodate marathon enthusiasts who will have missed the deadline.

The bank's CEO Lamin Manjang said they aim to raise Sh75million in this year's race.

"As the main sponsors we take this renewal with great pride for it gives us the assurance for continuity and aligns to our long term plans to continue contributing positively to the world of sports and the community," Manjang said on Wednesday.

Running kits will be issued after close of the registration period at select Standard Chartered Bank branches and at Nyayo National Stadium.

"We would like to borrow from best practice witnessed in renowned international marathons. As we strive to raise the profile of this event, we have also to start doing things differently," said Majang.

Organisers further announced an increase in prize money for the 21km (half marathon) race. The winner of the 21km category will take home Sh200,000 up from Sh150,000, first runners up will receive Sh150,000 up from Sh100,000 and second runners up Sh100,000 up from Sh50,000.

The prizes for the other categories will remain the same as last year with the winners of the 42km race taking home Sh1.5million.

The routes for various races will remain the same as last year. Races involved are full 42km marathon, 21km (half marathon), 10km, 5km and 21km (professional wheelchair race). The 2.5km CEOs Challenge that was introduced last year will also be on show.

Robert Kiplimo Kemboi and Jane Jelagat Seurey won last year's men and women's 42km races.