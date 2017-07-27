Kenya: Jubilee Made Great Strides in 4 Years, President Kenyatta Says

Laikipia — President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the Jubilee government has in four years achieved what those in the Opposition could only dream of for the more than the combined 100 years they led government.

He said the Jubilee Government has made great strides in development and solving land and security problems.

Speaking at the start of a tour that will take him to the three counties of Laikipia, West Pokot and Busia, President Kenyatta said the Jubilee Government has dealt with problems affecting Kenyans with a genuine concern to find solutions.

He said the issuing of title deeds to more than 3.5 million Kenyans is proof that the Jubilee Administration is committed to solve the land problems facing Kenyans.

While President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have been at the forefront uniting Kenyans, evidence exists to show that Opposition leader Raila Odinga has been waging a battle to incite Kenyans against each other.

President Kenyatta cited Odinga's statements in Kajiado, which he said shows that the Opposition leader is intent on destroying the fabric of the Kenyan society just for his selfish aim for political power.

"They have been in government for more than 100 years combined but they have no ideas," said the President.

The President said the Jubilee Administration is action oriented and Kenyans have benefited from its initiatives.

He said his administration has expanded the country's road infrastructure, built the Standard Gauge Railway and has improved security.

"We waived exams fees and by January we will offer free secondary education," said the President.

The President said the government plans to expand the National Hospital Insurance Fund while the Opposition plans to scrap it.

While in Laikipia and West Pokot, President Kenyatta will speak strongly on security for all Kenyans.

Recently while attending the funeral of political icon GG Kariuki, President Kenyatta gave a strong warning that his government will take action on those fomenting violence in Laikipia and the neighbouring counties of Samburu, Baringo and West Pokot.

The President gave an assurance that his administration would protect private property and will not allow individuals to incite the public to invade private land in the name of politics or protecting tribal interests.

The Head of State is also expected to address issues of squatters in Solio settlement scheme, Kugeria Thornlee farm, Wamani company limited (Tigithi), Mwireri farmers company (Wainaina farm), and Kwa Mbuzi (Nanyuki).

The President is also expected to speak of the development achievements realized in the last four years under his administration.

In West Pokot, the Jubilee Government has facilitated the training of 1,000 teachers and given computer tablets to 17,000 school going children to enable them be at par with others.

The government is also undertaking the reconstruction of the Lesseru - Kitale - Lokichar road at a cost of Sh3.2 billion and also constructing Kamatira-Cheptongei road at a cost of Sh3.4 billion.

In the same county of West Pokot, the government has expanded electricity connections to over 4,000 households and 500 schools.

Through the Managed Equipment Services (MES) the government has installed modern equipment worth Sh430 million in Kapenguria Level 5 and Sh380 million at Kacheliba Level 4 hospitals.

The government has also issued more than 30,000 title deeds in West Pokot in its agenda to empower and facilitate all Kenyans economically.

The President will end Thursday's campaign blitz in Busia County where among other things he is expected to address the issue of the collapsed Sigiri Bridge. Senior transport and infrastructure officials led by Cabinet Secretary James Macharia had promised that the bridge would be redone completely by October.

Other issues the President would address include the revival of Busia Sugar Company, cotton farming and the construction of Sh1.7 billion Malaba - Angurai - Moding - Kakamer & Angurai - Rwatama - Malakisi road.

Other road projects undertaken by the government in Busia County include the Sh6 billion Webuye - Malaba road and Sh1.9 billion Ejinja-Bumala Road.

The Government has also constructed and opened Busia one-stop-border post at Nambale at a cost of Sh599.4 million and Malaba one stop-border post at Sh533.2 million.