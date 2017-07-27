Tanzania: Three More CHADEMA Followers Jump Camp ... . Into CCM

THREE opposition CHADEMA councillors in Hai District including the council Vice Chairman, Mr Godluck Kimaro have crossed over to the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), citing good performance of the third phase government as the reason for their latest move.

They were received here yesterday by the CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Mr Humprey Polepole who is on official tour.

They said what they were advocating for while in the opposition camp was being adequately addressed by President John Magufuli, so it was act of joy to jump camp.

Mr Polepole said "Despite the dirty politics by some opposition members, the public can clearly see what's being done for the interest of the public, so, as you can witness, their councillors have decided to join our team for the job well done."

He said that there were some opposition leaders in the Kilimanjaro region who think Kilimanjaro belongs to them and have failed to recognize that there are still people who love CCM "... this is just a greeting to them ... there's still a long list of leaders in the region asking to join CCM." He said.

He named the councilors, Mr. Goodluck Kimario councilor of Machame West, who is also Vice Chairman of the Hai Council, councilor from Mandani Ward Mr.

Hevarest Peter and ward councilor of Weruweru, also chairman of Chadema in Weruweru ward Mr. Abdalla Kasimu .

He urged security agencies to ensure that citizens are safe all the time since the constitution of the country does not force citizens to become a certain party, members and leaders moving to the CCM during this period have been victims of harassment and suspicion ... as well as intimidation.

The former Machame West Councillor who was also Vice Chairman of the Hai Council, Godluck Kimaro said he was in a non-democratic party and was driven by the leaders who ran the party "as they wanted."