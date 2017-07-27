27 July 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Medicineman Speared to Death in Rukwa, As Twelve Die Elsewhere

TWELVE people have died in separate incidents within Rukwa and Tanga regions, including a Sumbawanga traditional healer on superstitious beliefs.

On Tuesday morning in Rukwa, a traditional healer, Levocatus Kanjalanga (65) was speared to death by unknown assailant as he walked the streets in broad daylight last Tuesday.

The deceased traditional healer son, Mr Simon Kanjalanga told the 'Daily News' that unknown assailant threw a spear that pierce thought the back of his father who died shortly later.

According to Mr Simon, the grisly incident occurred at Chawe area in Namanyere Town in Nkasi District at around 7:30am.

Nkasi District Commissioner Said Mtanda said that in another incident, two minors of the same family from Kasanga Village along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika in Kalambo District died after eat a poisonous ugali made o cassava flour.

Rukwa Regional Police Commander Mr George Kyando confirmed that six others from the same family who ate that ugali made of cassava flour have been admitted to health facility for treatment.

Moreover, the RPC said on Tuesday a pedestrian, Masoud Abdallah (65) was hit to death by car near Jangwani - Bomani area here in municipality. From Tanga, Amina Kingazi reports that seven people have died within a month in separate incidents here.

Tanga Regional Police Commander Benedict Wakulyamba told reporters yesterday that the death occurred in Lushoto, Korogwe, Muheza, Handeni and Tanga city districts.

They include a sexual abuse death whereas a three years girl was defiled a person identified as Mohamed a resident of Duga who escaped immediately after the incident and he is at large.

He named the other deceased as Ally Juma Abeid (28), Zulfa Juma, Saumu Miraji, Haji Hamisi,

