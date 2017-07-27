27 July 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Court Frees Lissu On Bail

By Online Reporter

A Dar es Salaam court has released Chadema lawyer and Tanganyika Law Society President (TLS) Tundu Lissu on bail.

Appearing before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, Lissu was required to produce two sureties who were supposed to sign a 10m/- bond each, conditions which the outspoken lawyer met and was released.

The Singida East MP was arrested at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in the city almost a week ago and was charged with sedition.

Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri said there is no objection on Lissu's bail, but the politician has been restricted to travel out of Dar es Salaam without permission.

