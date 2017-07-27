Tanzania: Foundation Commits Over 10 Billion/ - in Support to Local NGOs

THE Foundation for Civil Society (FCS) plans to commit over 10bn/- to support some 153 local civil society organisations implement various developmental projects across the country.

This new figure is an increase of 32 more CSOs from last year's 120 organisations which received financial and capacity building support from the Foundation.

FCS Managing Director Mr Francis Kiwanga announced here yesterday there were 632 organisations which applied for financial subsidy worth 28.6bn/- but only 153 organisation will be funded this year.

"FCS's major focus is to supplement efforts by the government at uprooting poverty in the country, but also we are at fore in advocating for the rights of women, disables communities as long as a fighting against human injustice, and killing of people with albinism," he said during a four-day capacity building meeting.

More than 50,000 CSOs have benefited with the Foundation's funding, enabling them to reach a potential 25 million people in the country. The training, among others, targeted to impart participants with relevant knowledge and procedures to ensure effective use of funds in their respective organisations.

Among the beneficiaries, about 8 organisations are based in advocating for the rights of albinos, rights of the people with disabilities (11), fighting against poor traditions (28), and youth empowerment(17).

The Managing Director cautioned leaders to do away with any form of corruption or any other financial misconducts, saying there will be effective monitoring to evaluate expenditure and outcome by each of benefited CSO.

Chairperson for the Tanzania League of Blind (TLG) Mr Robert Bundala admitted that FCS has played an important role in reducing a spate of discrimination towards blind people, and others with varied disabilities.

"We are appreciating efforts so far demonstrated by FCS in supporting CSOs in Tanzania to advocate for the welfare and statutory rights of disabled communities," he expressed.