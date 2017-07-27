Tanzania: School Heads Get Week's Ultimatum From RC Makonda

DAR ES SALAAM Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has issued a oneweek ultimatum to head of schools in the city to outline problems mostly troubling their schools and suggest solutions to improve performance.

Makonda who was speaking to head of schools and Ward education officers on poor performance of schools in country's commercial capital, said it was high time for education stakeholders to find permanent solutions to poor school performance.

"I want each head of school to outline challenges they are facing in their schools that might be a stumbling block to better performance, each should also give views on those problems and give out solutions," he directed.

The RC further said several issues have been cited in connection to poor results of 2016 National Form Four Examinations in which six of the top ten poorly performing schools were coming from the country's commercial capital.

He also promised to provide solutions for some of the problems including building teachers offices, toilets and provide iron sheets.

Meanwhile, 11 ward education officers in the region have been stripped of their responsibilities due to failure to provide accurate information on the 250,000/- outstanding allowances they were receiving each month.

"It is ridiculous for one to receive such amount and yet complain that they cannot reach to schools in the region due to lack of fund, what are you using that money for?" he queried.

Makonda further gave 20 days to the heads of schools existing near the bars and guesthouses to ensure they are planning to demolish the premises that are not related to academics as they destruct learning environment.

He also said education officers to make follow ups and make sure all school places to obtain title deeds to legalize their ownership.

Earlier, Urafiki Primary School head teacher, Mr Abdallah Juma, said among the factors that led to student to fail include bad study habits, students are unable or unwilling to put effort into learning.

He further said motivation was also the leading cause behind students' failure or success, motivation influences students' attitudes, study habits, academic readiness and so on.

"I think most students fail because of a lack in self-confidence often the students that I see are bright but make failing grades due to their not believing that they are smart enough, we try to work through this and if there is some improvement in self-confidence, grades improve," he said