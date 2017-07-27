Tanzania: Chinese News Agency Xinhua Pledges to Work With TSN

CHINESE media executives and scholars from the People's Republic of China and senior officials of the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited, (TSN), publishers of Dailynews, HabariLeo, SpotiLeo and Sunday News in a souvenir photo after having discussions at the Daily News house located along Nelson Mandela Expressway in Dar es Salaam, yesterday. Front row from left; Mr Ye Tianfa, Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of China, HabariLeo Acting Editor, Mr Nicodemus Ikonko, Mr Yang Qingbing, Xinhuanet Vice President and Secretary of the Board of Directors, News Releaser of Xinhua News Agency, Ms Tuma Abdallah, TSN Deputy Managing Editor, Ms Tang Song, Acting Director, Department of Internet, News and Communication and Mr Yu Qingchu, Editor -in-Chief, Director of People's Daily Online Institute and First left; Second row; is Daily News, News Editor, Mr Leonard Mwakalebela.(Photo by Mohamed Mambo)

XINHUA News Agency has expressed its readiness to work with Tanzania Standard Newspapers Ltd (TSN) in establishing a Swahili bulletin.

The Xinhua Vice President, Mr Yang Qingbing said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that his agency would consider putting in place Swahili bulletin to reach out to millions of Africans who speak the language which is also growing fast in the continent.

He was speaking during the tour of TSN Headquarters by Chinese media executives and scholars. They were hosted by the TSN senior staff led by the Deputy Managing Editor, Ms Tuma Abdallah.

Mr Yang was responding to the question posed by Ms Abdallah over whether Xinhua was planning to introduce Swahili bulletin. "It is a good suggestion, Swahili is growing... . we will report this matter and see what we can do in making the Swahili bulletin possible," he said.

He added "the issue of human resource in the matter in question is a challenge but I hope we will collaborate in this one." Ms Abdallah assured the delegates that TSN was more than ready to extend their support to Xinhua to make the deal a reality.

"Swahili is a big language and is now recognized as one of the official languages in Africa, the introduction of Swahili bulletin by Xinhua will be of great importance and we (TSN) are ready to help in making this possible," she said.

The deputy editor expressed her appreciation to Xinhua in the way in which they have been handling African news, saying they were positive and objective.

"Xinhua carries positive news about African Continent, your news releases are not biased and we like to use your news but the only challenge we are facing is accessibility..," she told the delegation.

Responding to the concerns, Mr Yang said "Xinhua will in the near future strengthen its relations with TSN, your company (TSN) is good and we will need to work together and benefit each other".

The delegation team which had individuals from various Chinese media outlets including CCTV, Xinhua and people's Daily Online were highly impressed by the TSN products, setting of its newsrooms and the printing press.

The Xinhua News Agency is the official press agency of the People's Republic of China.

It is the biggest and most influential media organization in China and a ministry-level institution subordinate to the Chinese central government.