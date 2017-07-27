Kenya: Bandari Face Acid Sony Sugar Test in Awendo

The Paul Nkata revolution is certainly taking time to get going at Bandari, eight months into the job.

This is in complete contrast to the Ugandan coach's instant success during last season's title-winning spell at Tusker, and earlier on, his impressive show while at Muhoroni Youth.

As at now, Bandari are ranked eighth on the 18-team SportPesa Premier League standings after 16 games, and having lost two of their last five league assignments.

In all fairness, mid-table is a position we have come to associate the dockers with over the years even though the Coast fans had expected a much better show with Nkata "the Magaician" now at the helm.

The Coastal side will move up to sixth on the log Friday if they can pick maximum points away to Sony Sugar in Awendo.

This is one of the nine fixtures arranged for this weekend.

A triumph at the sugarbelt will also exorcise the ghosts of that heartbreaking loss Nkata and his charges suffered at the hands of AFC Leopards in their last home league assignment at the Mbaraki Sports Club.

"We have been playing very well. The challenge is staying consistent. If we can solve that, we will move closer to the top. Let's see how we behave at Sony," Nkata said on Thursday.

Scoring goals is Nkata's main headache.

His team has scored 16 goals this season, an average of one in each game and eight less than table toppers Ulinzi.

What's more, Dan Sserunkuma, who has since departed, was the club's top scorer with a paltry three goals.

Shaban Kenga has scored only two all season, and with goals having dried up for Jacob Keli, the onus is on new signings Baron Oketch and Tanzanian Cosmas Lewis to find the back of the net.

Even though Sony Sugar are ranked six places below Bandari, the seasoned side have always proven to be a stubborn outfit at their backyard.

All said, this one could go either way.