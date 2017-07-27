Nairobi — Resurrected Nokia 3310 is officially back in Kenya with a promise of disrupting a market it dominated a decade ago.

Speaking to Capital FM Business HMD Global, East Africa General Manager Joseph Umunakwe says the reborn 3310 and three other android devices will significantly increase its market share in the region.

Alongside the 3310, HMD Global, The Finnish Company that is licensed to make the Nokia phones, is also unveiling Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 smartphones.

Umunakwe says these devices will stand out from the competition with solid hardware design, pure Android, and no gimmicky features.

The classic 3310 is being relaunched with a modern twist on design though Nokia has been careful to blend the old with the new, adding a 2PX front camera. It also boasts an incredible 22-hour talk-time and a month long standby.

The feature phone is available in four distinctive colours; Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey both with a matte finish and will retail at Sh5, 200.

Nokia 6 is a colourful 5.5″ full HD screen with dual speakers retailing at Sh25,000.

"The Nokia 6 is the biggest of all three of these Nokia-branded handsets, featuring a 5.5-inch full HD screen 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, all powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 processor. The forward-facing camera has 8-megapixel is getting upgraded with a wide-angle lens and auto-focus, and the regular camera remains the same as the Chinese variant: 16-megapixel with dual tone flash," Umunakwe explained.

Nokia 5 is slightly smaller than the Nokia 6 with a 5.2-inch display, and it is powered by 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 processor.

The device is on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with a 13-megapixel camera at the rear and a wide-angle 8-megapixel forward-facing camera retailing at Sh19, 000.

HMD has stepped down to a 5-inch display for the Nokia 3, paired with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and an MTK 6737 quad-core processor featuring an 8-megapixel camera at the front and rear, and a pure version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat retailing Sh14, 000.

"We are betting big on the millennials, trying to satisfy 50 percent of the Kenyan market as the smartphone penetration continues to grow. Kenya is a very important market for us, we have partnered with Safaricom in distribution, we hope to sell out our Nokia 3310 brand in this market," Umunakwe hopes.