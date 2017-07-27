Kenya: Party Lists Challenged Before IEBC Committee

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee hearing held Thursday was characterised by an avalanche of shouting, bubbling emotions and subtle threats.

The Committee Chaired by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati listened to different disputes relating to the party nomination lists for Member of County Assembly (MCA) and electoral code of conduct disputes.

Held at the KICC's Shimba Hills hall, the room was sent into a frenzy of laughter when a woman who had contested the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party list of nominations vowed to have IEBC ejected if they don't listen to her.

"This is my request, my slot as a minority because I'm a Nubian and I also won my case at the party's tribunal and I was promised a slot but up to now, I haven't been given a slot," she lamented.

Accosted by a group of women who are also aggrieved with the list submitted by ODM, they demanded that their case is prioritised saying that they have sacrificed enough for the party.

"I want to urge IEBC to take action because as women, we have been marginalized for long. I was one of the people who said that IEBC must go and they were fired. And today, a new IEBC is here and if they need to prioritize the welfare of women.," she said.

"I want to ask this IEBC that's here that you prioritize this case, or else, you will also go," she asserted.

ODM, however, supported their list saying that those who were nominated deserve the slots.

In the same hearing, Alloys Rager also accused Kisumu's Jacktone Ranguma of a breach of the code of conduct. However, the charges were not read because Ranguma's advocate requested for more time.

The case will be heard Friday at 8:30am at anniversary towers.

Among the cases set to be heard by the commission from 1pm Thursday includes the complaint filed by Elizabeth Ongoro against TJ Kajwang.