Kenya: Two School Children Diagnosed With Cholera in Kisumu

Two school going children are the latest victims of the cholera outbreak that has hit Kisumu County.

The two, a nine-year-old girl and a boy, are admitted at Jaramogi Odinga Oginga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

Currently, 28 patients are admitted at Kodiaga Hospital and Port Florence Hospital with cholera-like symptoms.

Speaking during a press briefing JOOTRH medical superintendent Dr Juliana Otieno said the girl was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

PATIENTS

Kisumu County Executive for Health Dr Elizabeth Ogaja said that the school boy is admitted at a newly created centre where medics are dealing with cholera cases only.

She said, due to the ongoing nurses' strike, the hospital has contracted nurse to take care of cholera patients.

Dr Ogaja said the county plans to review certification of food vendors within Kisumu as a measure to mitigate the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the County Executive for Water Prof Barack Bonyo said the county government in partnership with UNESCO and Red Cross will dispatch chlorine tablets as a measure to sterilise water systems in the county.

CLEAN WATER

Prof Bonyo asked residents of Kisumu to sterilised water before use or buy water from authorised companies.

Nearly 50 people contracted cholera while attending a health conference in Weston Hotel, Nairobi recently.

The infected delegates were among hundreds who had gathered for the four-day forum organised by the Ministry of Health.

Similar reports followed a trade conference at the KICC in Nairobi.

On July 14, top government officials, including National Treasury CS Henry Rotich, his Trade counterpart Adan Mohammed and Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo and several staff from the Trade and Treasury ministries were treated for cholera-related symptoms.