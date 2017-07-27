27 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Nc Leadership Office Announces Its Categorical Rejection to Transforming Universities Compounds Into Scenes of Destruction, Incineration and Killing

Khartoum — The Leadership Office of the National Congress has announced total rejection to using universities compounds as scenes of destruction , torching and killing.

This came in a meeting of the NC Leadership Office which was chaired by President of the Republic and Chairman of the Party, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and which ended at early hours of this day-Thursday-.

NC Deputy Chairman, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, said in press statements after the meeting that the meeting heard a report about Bakht Al-Rudha University recent incidents which were interwoven and executed by students loyal to Darfur movements that led to martyrdom of two policemen martyred , and injuring of over 20 others , besides complete destruction of Faculty of Education.

The Party denounced Bakht Al-Rudha University incidents and announced rejection to the unfamiliar phenomena of murder, burning and attacking police practiced by students affiliated to the armed movements.

The National Congress ridiculed demands of the perpetrators for not to be questioned and release of the detainees who were behind the incidents without any condition as well as repealing decisions issued by the University administration, stressing importance of applying the University law and regulations.

Mahmoud said this students act has been rejected and condemned by the all political forces.

