27 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Performance of Arweqa Foundation for Culture

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman was briefed on progress of work at Arweqa Foundation for Culture during the coming period.

The Foundation's Director=General, As-Samuel Khalef Alla who met the Vice-President of the Republic in the Republican Palace, Thursday, said im press statements that the meeting discussed Arweqa Foundation initiative that aims to print, publish and distribute 1000 Sudanese books in the first stage, in areas of Sudanese heritage, and culture.

He added the initiative protects the copyrights of the authors, indicating to the Vice-President agreed to be sponsor of the initiative.

