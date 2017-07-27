27 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC Assured On Ongoing Arrangements for Confronting Challenges and Turmoil Facing the World and Some Regions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Leadership Office of the National Congress(NC) in a meeting chaired by the President of the Republic and Chairman of the Party, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and ended at the early hours of this day, assured on arrangements made for confronting challenges and unrest the World and some regions are facing.

NC Deputy Chair for Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud said in press statements that the NC Leadership Office stood on outcome of the President's visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) that came within context of Sudan effort to support mediation on resolution of crisis in Gulf region.

He added the Leadership Office also deliberated over the Party leaders training Projects which will last till 2020.

Sudan

Nc Leadership Office Announces Its Categorical Rejection to Transforming Universities Compounds Into Scenes of Destruction, Incineration and Killing

The Leadership Office of the National Congress has announced total rejection to using universities compounds as scenes… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.