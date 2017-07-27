Sudan: NC Assured On Ongoing Arrangements for Confronting Challenges and Turmoil Facing the World and Some Regions

Khartoum — The Leadership Office of the National Congress(NC) in a meeting chaired by the President of the Republic and Chairman of the Party, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and ended at the early hours of this day, assured on arrangements made for confronting challenges and unrest the World and some regions are facing.

NC Deputy Chair for Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud said in press statements that the NC Leadership Office stood on outcome of the President's visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) that came within context of Sudan effort to support mediation on resolution of crisis in Gulf region.

He added the Leadership Office also deliberated over the Party leaders training Projects which will last till 2020.