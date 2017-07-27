27 July 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: 14-Year-Old Daniel Needs N4 Million to Treat Deadly Tumour

Ayodele Ake

14 years old Daniel Akishi, from Benue State needs N4m to treat a deadly mouth tumour if he must live to fulfill his dreams in future.

Speaking during a visit to THISDAY, his guardian, Mr. Ande Joseph said Daniel has been suffering from the disease for the past 10 years, adding that he has been taken to different hospitals, but have been unable to treat him due to financial constraints.

"He is unable to chew food. What we give him now is fluid, and sometimes swallow. But chewed food is out of it because of the nature of the swelling. He has been battling this since he was four years old."

He said they visited a hospital in Bariga , Lagos, but the doctor told them the operation can't be done in Nigeria. "He referred us to a doctor in India who demanded Daniel be brought for urgent health attention but the family lacks the financial strength fly him to India.

"I brought him to Lagos from the village so he can access a good medical care. The hospital I took him to here in Lagos, I was told they can't treat him. So we were linked to an Indian doctor. When we estimated the cost, everything totaled N4.1m. We are looking up to Nigerians for help," he said.

Daniel can be reached on 08111950559. Account name: Terpase Daniel Akishi, Account number: 6040443239, Bank name: Fidelity bank.

