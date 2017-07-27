27 July 2017

South Africa: Media Centre Named After Ronnie Mamoepa

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Press Room will now be called the "Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre" in honour of the late veteran government communicator.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo made the announcement on Wednesday during his memorial service which was held at the GCIS in Hatfield, Tshwane.

Struggle veteran and dedicated civil servant, Mamoepa, 56, passed away on Saturday after battling with complications following a stroke in June.

"This honour to Ronnie Mamoepa, who is regarded as the Dean of Communicators, highlights the role played by government communicators and their interaction with the media fraternity in ensuring South Africans are fully informed of the work and policies of government," the GCIS said in a statement on Thursday.

On behalf of the Government Communicators Forum and colleagues in the media , Minister Dlodlo has called on all South Africans to join her in paying tribute to a life well lived, in dignity and honour.

Mamoepa will be buried on Saturday at St Alban's Cathedral in Tshwane.

