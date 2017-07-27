26 July 2017

Malawi: Poor Prices of Farm Produce Worry Farmers

By Synd Kalimbuka

Zomba — Farmers in Zomba have expressed concern over continued poor prices of produce being offered on the market despite putting effort in value addition.

Speaking during an Agricultural F which was organized by Zomba District Council Wednesday, Chairperson for Domasi Green Corner Umoyo Cooperative Society, Esnart Luwanika said lack of good markets remains one of the biggest challenges for farmers in the country.

"We are encouraged to add value to our produce in order to sell them at good prices, however the situation is not improving by any means," she said.

Luwanika said this year's prices of produce like groundnuts, pigeon peas, soya beans, beans, pepper, rice and cassava were not favoring farmers.

For example, last year vendors were buying pigeon peas as high as K500 per kg and farmers were hoping for a higher price for this year, instead since sells for pigeon peas commenced, the produce is being bought at not more than K100 by vendors.

She appealed to Agricultural Development and Market Corporation (ADMARC) to open its markets for farmers to sale their produce at government recommended price.

Programme Manager for Machinga ADD Isaac Chipeta said his division tasked all district councils to establish monitoring committees which were to supervise business licenses.

He said one of the aims of the fair was to link farmers to service providers and buyers to increase their productivity as well as income.

Business Association Manager for National Smallholders Farmers Association (NASFAM) Lettons Nkandawire said researchers in the country need to come up with different technologies and interventions that farmers could adopt and use to improve their production.

He said it was high time for farmers to learn new methods of farming to address effects of climate change.

Different organizations, cooperatives, associations within and outside the district such as One Acre Fund, Mibawa rabbit farm, Y.H Hatchery, Namadzi NASFAM, Chancellor College, Total Land Care, fisheries and many others participated during the agricultural fair.

The Agricultural Fair was conducted under the theme 'Harnessing Agribusiness for Sustainable Community Economic Growth' attracted partners whose displays were categorized into livestock, irrigation, processing, climate change technologies and independent farmers.

