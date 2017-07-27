Nigeria: MDCN Inducts 164 Foreign Trained Medical, Dental Graduates

Abuja — Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has inducted a total of 164 foreign trained medical and dental graduates, who sat and passed the April 2017 Assessment Examination set by the body.

A total of 334 medical and seven dental candidates registered for the 2017 assessment examination, out of which, 160 medical and four surgeons passed. This according to the council, represents 47 per cent success for the medical and 57 per cent success for the dental. Overall, the success rate was 40 per cent it noted.

Reacting, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed that, it was worrisome that after spending much time and energy in foreign countries studying, some students still couldn't meet up with the standard at home (Nigeria) and thus, advice parents to ask questions from relevant authorities before sending their wards to institutions that doesn't meet up with the standard.

According to him, "A little over 50 per cent of you passed this exam. And to me, that is worrisome. To the parents, please ask questions before you send wards to overseas institutions. It is not everything that glitters that is gold. The fact that it's foreign does not make it good."

The minister, in his address, said, "this is the beginning, yet; the end of a process. The end because, you are completing the formal basic training, that's what it means. The beginning because, medicine, dentistry and allied profession, they constitutes lifelong training. There is no end to learning. In fact, every day, you will need to learn from your seniors, from your peers and from your younger ones.

Adewole while admonishing the graduands said, "we are like mechanics, when we fix vehicles and those vehicles develop problems, there are opportunities to make amends. As doctors, there is little or no room for those mistakes. That's why we want to be sure that, we can entrust ourselves, others into your hands."

Let me re-echoe the words of our teacher, that, "the best doctor was not the one that can treat all ailments but, one that who knows his limitations. You know when to say, I can't go further. I need to ask for a second opinion or send you to another person. Do not be shy I do not know what is wrong with you. But, I know somebody else who can look after you. That person, who is somebody's grandfather, father, mother, sister, brother will remain grateful to you out of honesty."

Speaking earlier, the Acting Registrar, MDCN, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, disclosed that the examination conducted was to assess candidates who were trained in countries outside Nigeria and obtained medical and dental qualifications recognised by the individual medical regulatory body of such countries.