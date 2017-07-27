Six Seychellois students clinched the bronze medal in an international robotics challenge held in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

The students -- Nellie Azemia, Frazer Nalletamby, Stana Mousbe, Damien Ernesta, Anil Buron, Shana Banane -- are from the Beau Vallon secondary school in northern Mahe, the main island. They were chosen for their knowledge and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- together known as STEM -- and they had to collaborate with their science teacher, Kevin Dupres, to build and fine-tune their robots for the event.

Mousbe, who expressed her love for science, told SNA that it was a fruitful experience filled with scientific knowledge.

"There was a lot of robotic technology on display that was presented by the different teams that were participating. It was quite a surprise for us when our team was called for the bronze medal," said Mousbe.

She said, "For the competition, we already had our raw material to build the robot, and the judges at the end were so impressed with our presentation, which reflects a new way to deal with water shortages in Africa."

Before their departure, a robot kit was handed over to the students from Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, by the International First Committee Association through the local National Institute for Science, Technology and Innovation.

The FIRST Global Challenge held from 16 to 18 July in Washington brought together 163 teams from around the world. This major competition brings together the talent of young scientists through robot-building and robot-building games to solve important global challenges. This year, the theme of the competition was "Access to Water.'

The competition made global headlines after an all-girls team from Afghanistan was initially denied a visa to the U.S. to travel to the competition. A global uproar helped ensure that the girls were eventually given visas.

The chief executive of the National Institute for Science, Technology and Innovation Institute, Xavier Estico, told SNA that, "the institute is working in close collaboration with schools to build student interest in science."

Estico said the island nation has students with great potential, which can help shape and build the future technology that could help in agriculture, fisheries and other sectors.

The competition used scientific knowledge to build bridges between high school students of different backgrounds.

Nalletamby, another participant, said that as a small island nation dealing with climate change and long periods of drought, the team wanted to build a robot that reflects a solution to that.

"We will continue to build our knowledge and research to participate in the next competition to show the world that we can make a difference," Nalletamby added.

Estico said, "It (the Institute) will continue its effort to encourage students to develop their skills in engineering and science technology."

As part of their short-term plan, the institute is already aiming for science, technology and innovation club in each school around the island nation.