South Africa: Four in Limpopo Court for Foiled ATM Robbery

Four men are expected to appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on Friday after they were arrested during a foiled ATM robbery, Limpopo police said.

They would face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of a police uniform, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

They are aged between 32 and 51.

In the early hours of Wednesday, police stopped a group of men on their way from Lebowakgomo to Ga-Maja village, near Polokwane. They were allegedly planning to cut open an ATM in the village.

A shootout ensued, during which one of the would-be robbers was killed.

He was identified as Jerry Mohale, 40, from Lenyenye, outside Tzaneen.

Six other men fled the scene in a red VW Polo. They were last seen heading toward Pretoria.

Police seized steel grinding discs, a firearm, holster, and a magazine with live rounds, a SAPS bulletproof vest and reflector jacket, a Toyota Corolla, and a balaclava.

Anyone with information about the matter could contact Detective Sergeant Kubayi on 071-602-0268 or Captain Boshomane on 079 894 5501.

Source: News24