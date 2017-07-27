27 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four in Limpopo Court for Foiled ATM Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

Four men are expected to appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on Friday after they were arrested during a foiled ATM robbery, Limpopo police said.

They would face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of a police uniform, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

They are aged between 32 and 51.

In the early hours of Wednesday, police stopped a group of men on their way from Lebowakgomo to Ga-Maja village, near Polokwane. They were allegedly planning to cut open an ATM in the village.

A shootout ensued, during which one of the would-be robbers was killed.

He was identified as Jerry Mohale, 40, from Lenyenye, outside Tzaneen.

Six other men fled the scene in a red VW Polo. They were last seen heading toward Pretoria.

Police seized steel grinding discs, a firearm, holster, and a magazine with live rounds, a SAPS bulletproof vest and reflector jacket, a Toyota Corolla, and a balaclava.

Anyone with information about the matter could contact Detective Sergeant Kubayi on 071-602-0268 or Captain Boshomane on 079 894 5501.

Source: News24

South Africa

Constitutional Committee Recommends Signing As 12th Official Language

The Constitutional Review Committee in Parliament has recommended that Sign Language be declared the 12th official… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.