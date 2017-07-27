26 July 2017

UN News Service

Africa: UN Agency Develops New Guidelines to Help Countries Better Monitor Forest Resources

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United Nations agriculture agency has created new guidelines to help countries develop a strong mechanism to monitor national forest resources.

"The demand for reliable, up-to-date and more diverse forestry data and stronger analytical capacities at a national level has grown considerably in recent years," said Eva Muller, Director of Forestry Policies and Resources Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

"Understanding forest resources and how they change is key to address climate change and make progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," she added.

Information gap

In 2010, only 45 countries worldwide were able to assess changes in forest area and characteristics through consecutive systematic national forest inventories, suggesting a serious gap in information. Moreover, it is likely that the data collected is incomplete. It is common for forest inventories to collect data on more than 100 variables.

The guidelines aim to fill this gap, drawing on experiences and lessons learned from FAO member countries and FAO national forest monitoring projects, and provide good practices, and a framework and tools for planning and implementing multi-purpose national forest monitoring, she added.

Africa

Who Pays National Team Football Coaches in Africa?

If there is one constant song from Fufa it has got to be "call for government support." Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.