Nigeria: 'MSMEs Clinic Capable of Diversifying Nigeria's Economy'

The Director, Business Development and Operations, Jos Water Limited and Specialized Solar Limited, Engr Auwal Ibrahim, has said that the just concluded Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) business clinic, held in Abuja is capable of diversifying the Nigerian economy.

Speaking to newsmen, on the sidelines of the business clinic in Abuja, Ibrahim noted that what the Federal Government intends to achieve is to put the private sector in proper position so as to achieve economic diversification and job creation.

He maintained that the Nigerian private sector has never had it so good, adding that the business clinic is a sign that the private sector is being mobilized and positioned to play the key role of economic development of the country.

Ibrahim stated also that the end result is peace, security, national integration and conflict resolution, adding that lack of economic diversification and job creation in the past were the causes of insecurity and spate of conflicts in the country.

He said; "The Federal Government is taking the right steps by putting the private sector in the proper position in order to achieve this major policy of job creation and economic diversification."

He disclosed that Specialized Solar Limited identified with the business clinic because it has a role to play in renewable energy and agro-allied processing, as energy is the major challenge in economic diversification, especially in the agricultural sector.

"So we are bringing energy solution to agriculture. We have the capacity to create value chain that will employ hundreds and thousands of people right from the farm, thereby solving the energy problem of the agriculture sector.

"We are 100 per cent going to source our raw materials locally here in Nigeria and that is why our value chain is going to involve mass employment of people," he said.