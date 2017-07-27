27 July 2017

Nigeria: Open University Gets New Exam APPs

By Misbahu Bashir

The Vice Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, on Monday launched a newly introduced application for the e-Exam exercises.

Director, Media and Publicity‎, Ibrahim Sheme said in a statement that the new application which would be deployed for the upcoming e-Exam, was developed by the Directorate of Information System of the university.

He said the VC made the remarks during a workshop on the e-Exam apps meant to expose the staff to the modus operandi of new application.

The VC said the workshop would serve as another milestone in the university's quest for independence from the erstwhile outsourcing services.

He urged the trainees to criticise and make their input on the application as a way of further making it ideal for the subsequent e-Exams.

The innovation, he said, was never used before in the university, and stressed the need to appraise its strengths and weaknesses at workshop.

In his opening remarks, the Director of ICT, Dr Madu Galadima, said the exercise was meant to expose the staff with the new module.

He said by the introduction of the new application, the cost of sending staff for the e-Exam would be curtailed, even as it would eradicate some challenges.

