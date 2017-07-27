27 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: How We Saved 20 Million Customers' Lines in 9Mobile Crisis - NCC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) took the interest of investors, subscribers and employees of Etisalat into consideration to align with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in order to resolve the issues of Etisalat Nigeria (now 9Mobile) and the consortium of 13 banks.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, declared this when he received in audience Chief Executive of 9Mobile, Mr. Boye Olusanya, and Vice-President, (Regulatory Affairs) Mr Ibrahim Dikko in his office in Abuja, a statement by NCC said yesterday.

Danbatta, according to the statement signed by the commission's director of public affairs Tony Ojobo, said: "The over $2 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), by Mubadala of United Arab Emirates (UAE) was hanging, while 20 million subscribers and over 2000 workers would have been affected if we did not intervene in the matter with a view to finding an amicable resolution."

Resolving the issue was also partly to forestall any form of disincentive to the FDI, Danbatta explained.

According to him, if the company had gone under, that would have created a social problem especially with the jobs of over 2,000 Nigerians on the line. He added that such a situation was capable of creating security challenges for the country.

Earlier, the Chief Executive of 9Mobile, Mr. Oye Olusanya, thanked the EVC and NCC management for their cooperation that led to a seamless change and asked for concessions, especially in the area of spectrum assignment; revisit of data floor price, review of interconnect rates to asymmetric platform, concessional foreign exchange access, national roaming and others "in order for 9Mobile to shore up its revenue and meet its financial obligations accordingly."

Nigeria

Adewole - Nigeria to Achieve Below 100 Maternal Mortality Ratio By 2030

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said that despite Nigeria's current rating as second to last country on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.