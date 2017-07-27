27 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: North Has 10 Million of Nigeria's 14 Million Smallholder Farmers - Expert

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — A Kano-based media expert, Alhaji Abdulkareem Mohammed, yesterday stated that, out of Nigeria's 14 million small holder farmers of 20-24 age range, 10 million are from the North and that 5.3 million of the figure in the North West.

In a paper he presented at the Daily Trust North West farmer's forum titled 'The Green Alternative: Media as the Driving Force', Alhaji Abdulkareem stated that Nigeria is saddled with the challenges of annual food importation bill that ran into trillions of naira, trade imbalance, depletion of foreign reserve and other economic vices that warranted the nation's dependence on agricultural information and advisory services to ensure effective agricultural practices.

He added that out of 14 million small holder farmers 81% have access to radio and 59% have access to mobile phones, thereby making the need for right information at the right time for planning and decision making very important.

He added that information and knowledge are useful across the agriculture value chains to serve farmers, input suppliers, processors, traders, policy makers, development partners and researchers with the right inputs to act with.

According to him, there is a need to understand that the Federal Government is now focusing on agriculture to develop it across the agricultural value chains for the general public to understand what they ought to do in complementing government's efforts.

Nigeria

Adewole - Nigeria to Achieve Below 100 Maternal Mortality Ratio By 2030

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said that despite Nigeria's current rating as second to last country on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.