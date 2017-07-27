Nigeria: Sokoto Spends N2 Billion On Medical Students in Sudan, Others

Sokoto — The Sokoto state government has spent N1.3 billion on its students that were undertaking various medical courses in the Islamic Republic of Sudan in the last two years.

It also approved N900 million for local and other indegenous students undertaking various science courses outside the country.

According to the Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Sahabi Isa Gada, the money was meant for the payment of scholarship and tuition fees, among others.

Gada told newsmen in his office yesterday that N340 million of the money was for the 18,000 local students and it involved upsetting of backlogs of school fees owed some tertiary institution in the country, especially during the students verification exercise.

On why priority was always given to the Sudanese students, he said, "They are studying courses that are capital intensive. They are studying medical courses which are known to be very expensive. The essence is to address the shortage of manpower in the health sector which is also receiving a similar attention in the state."