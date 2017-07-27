Nigeria: Consumers' Optimism On Economy Soars - Data

Nigeria's Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) soared by 2.1-points to stand at 64.8-points in the second quarter of 2017 in spite of recession.

The CCI reveals consumers' tendencies to spend, which is directly proportional to their expectations for a general improvement in the country's economic conditions, employment opportunities, personal financial strength and stability in the prices of goods and services.

The Portfolio of Indices report released by NOIPolls for Q2, 2017 revealed that the CCI leaped by 2.1-points when compared with 62.7-points obtained in Q1, 2017.

"This slight leap in the confidence of consumers in Nigeria could have influenced their propensity to purchase with a degree of optimism about the overall state of the economy. This optimism could be linked to some improvements in policies in recent times which have propelled the nation's economy into the path of recovery in Q2, 2017, although, in a slow pace," the report stated.