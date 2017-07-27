27 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Consumers' Optimism On Economy Soars - Data

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Arinze Iloani

Nigeria's Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) soared by 2.1-points to stand at 64.8-points in the second quarter of 2017 in spite of recession.

The CCI reveals consumers' tendencies to spend, which is directly proportional to their expectations for a general improvement in the country's economic conditions, employment opportunities, personal financial strength and stability in the prices of goods and services.

The Portfolio of Indices report released by NOIPolls for Q2, 2017 revealed that the CCI leaped by 2.1-points when compared with 62.7-points obtained in Q1, 2017.

"This slight leap in the confidence of consumers in Nigeria could have influenced their propensity to purchase with a degree of optimism about the overall state of the economy. This optimism could be linked to some improvements in policies in recent times which have propelled the nation's economy into the path of recovery in Q2, 2017, although, in a slow pace," the report stated.

Nigeria

Adewole - Nigeria to Achieve Below 100 Maternal Mortality Ratio By 2030

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said that despite Nigeria's current rating as second to last country on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.