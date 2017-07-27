26 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: River Niger - Stakeholders Approve Eia for Proposed Agenebode Jetty

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Usman A. Bello

Benin — Stakeholders have approved the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed jetty to be constructed on the River Niger at Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government of Edo State.

The stakeholders gave the approval recently during the Technical Review meeting of the EIA for the project at Auchi, Etsako West Local Government of the state.

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, lauded the management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) for what he described as sustainable EIA for the project.

Represented by a director in the ministry, Celestine Gomwalk, an engineer, he said the project would boost socio-economic development of the area and the nation by providing employment opportunities and stimulating other sectors of the economy. He, however noted that no matter how significant and laudable a project may be, its environment, social and health implications may be quite glaring if the EIA was not done properly.

Earlier, the chairman of the technical panel, Dr. O. Ameyan, said the project may look small, but in terms of classification in the field of environment it was big. The technical meeting, he said, has power as a high court in Nigeria, because it can summon anybody to give evidence which can be used in the court of law.

Nigeria

Adewole - Nigeria to Achieve Below 100 Maternal Mortality Ratio By 2030

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said that despite Nigeria's current rating as second to last country on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.