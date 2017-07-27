Nigeria: Reps Turn Down NHIs Acting Boss

A House of Representatives panel yesterday turned down the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Attahiru Ibrahim, over the unresolved issue relating to the suspended ES, Professor Usman Yusuf.

The acting ES and some management staff of NHIS had appeared before the committee on healthcare services, to explain the expenditure incurred in the 2016 budget and the 2017 proposal.

However, immediately after Ibrahim was given the opportunity to speak, some members of the committee chaired by Chike Okafor (APC, Imo) raised point of order, saying there was a pending issue.

Davematics Ombugadu (PDP, Nasarawa), who was first to speak, said the House had passed a motion asking for the reversal of the suspension of Prof Yusuf and that until the resolution was respected, the NHIS acting ES should not be allowed to address the committee.

Other members of the committee such as Dickson Tarkigh (APC, Benue) and Austine Chukwukere (APC, Imo) followed suit, saying the acting ES should be turned down. All other members of the panel agreed with the suggestion.

The committee chairman also said that health minister, Isaac Adewole, was to appear before the panel on the matter today but that he sent a letter that he would not be available.

"The minister claimed that he has an engagement outside Abuja tomorrow, but to my mind, the reasons given are unacceptable," Okafor said. The lawmakers are yet to fix a new date for the minister's appearance.