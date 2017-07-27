Nigeria: Emir of Tsafe Dies At 62

Gusau — The Emir of Tsafe, also known as Yan' doton Tsafe, Alhaji Habibu Aliyu, is dead.

A statement signed by the Zamfara State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muttaka Rini, said the emir died at the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital Sokoto after a protracted illness.

He is survived by four wives, 25 children and 62 grandchildren.

The late emir ascended the throne, succeeding his father, late Alhaji Aliyu Yan'doto, in 1991.

Reacting to the emir's demise, the Zamfara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, that the late emir had starling leadership qualities, humility, honesty and integrity, and would be greatly missed because he carried his subjects along in decision making throughout the period of his reign.