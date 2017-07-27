Nigeria: Officer, 8 Soldiers Killed in Boko Haram Ambush

Soldiers on reinforcement yesterday recovered the corpses of an officer and eight soldiers killed by the Boko Haram in an ambush Tuesday in Borno State.

The soldiers were ambushed, while providing cover for a team of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) staff returning from oil exploration at Barno Yasu, Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka, said, "So far, they have rescued all the NNPC staff and recovered the corpses of the officer, 8 soldiers and a civilian, who have been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

"The team recovered 4 vehicles, one of which includes a gun truck mounted with an Anti-Aircraft Gun, 2 white Hilux taken away from NNPC staff and 1 blue Hilux belonging to CJTF.

"The team also recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition, several spare tyres, many jerry cans containing petroleum, oil and lubricant, assorted drugs, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials, reflective jackets and a Motorola handheld radio, among others. The team also neutralized many of the terrorists.

"The troops are not relenting in the pursuit, search and rescue effort," the statement said.

Credible sources said ten academic and technical staffers of the University of Maiduguri Geology Department were among those affected.

"The university was thrown into confusion when the news of the abduction filtered," a source at the university, said.

"It was therefore a big relief when a pleasing story came that they have been rescued; we really celebrated the outcome of the operation because we are all aware of what the Boko Haram can do," he said.