South Africa: 117,483 Fewer Potholes in DA-Led Jhb

press release

Over the past year, the DA-led City of Johannesburg has repaired 117,483 potholes, a massive 26,945 (22%) more pothole repairs than the previous ANC-led administration did in 2015/16.

Earlier this year, Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba declared a "War on Potholes" and committed an additional R88 million to fast-track the repairing of failing road surfaces.

This is a big win for the City of Johannesburg, with the DA-led administration showing its commitment to improving service delivery and putting residents first.

I would like to thank our residents for their continued patience and support as we work towards improving the City's infrastructure and building a better Johannesburg.

- Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba