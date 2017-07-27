Cameroon: South West - Fire Consumes GBHS Kumba

Meme (Kumba) The population of Kumba, Southwest Region, is yet to know the cause of the fire that ravaged the administrative block of Government Bilingual High School (GBHS) Kumba. The incident occurred barely 47days to school resumption when preparations are gaining grounds in the country and Kumba in particular. According to the gate-man, we met on duty on July 19, the incident occurred in the night of 18 breaking 19 July.He disclosed that the two night watchmen working during the period of the incident are in gendarmes custody for interrogation. At press time, the roof and content of the principal's office as well as that of the Secretariat and the toilet was reduced to ashes. Large openings on the wall of the building suggested that the culprits might have burst the wall to set the fire and ensure that it gets to

the roofs.The incident comes barely weeks after fire burnt part of the Sub-Divisional Office of Kumba III and the vehicle of the Kumba Army Rescue.Coupled with the numerous cases of armed robbery that has threatened the security of Kumba and the recent arrest of three separate gangs of armed robbers that terrorized Kumba could be the major reason why Meme

SDO banned the night circulation of commercial bikes in the previous weeks.

These acts according to the administrator is facilitated with the use of bikes. The curfew was uplifted after commercial bike riders protested against the decision. They noted that the band would cause untold losses to their business and the community as a whole.Yielding to the plea of bikers, Meme administration uplifted the ban and ordered the Kumba City Council to issue identification jackets to all bike riders working during the stipulated period of 11:00pm to 5:00am.