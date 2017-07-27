Cameroon: Fish Production With Cemac - 500,000 Tons Imported Per Year

Activities to boost fisheries and aquaculture in the Cemac region started in Douala Tuesday.

Fish remains a vital element in the day-to-day meal of most households. In spite of the demand for the product, production remains low requiring more financial and human investment. In the CEMAC region, some 450,000 tons of fish are produced on average per year, far little than demand. As a result, 500,000 tons of fish are imported every year in order to make up for the high demand. From the total annual production, 262,000 tons are inland fisheries, 193,335 tons maritime fisheries and 1,200 tons aquaculture.

The information was revealed in Douala during a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Economic Commission of Livestock and Meat and Fisheries Resources (CEBEVIRHA) to redefine and recover the project "Promotion of Continental Fisheries and Aquaculture in the Cemac Zone" (PPCA-Cemac) July 24-26. The meeting was held with the support of FAO. The meeting specifically identified areas of intervention of the project in the Cemac zone and in the member countries, priority actions per member country in order to achieve tangible and lasting results, validates the implementation scheme of the project.

In view of financial difficulties which resulted in the failure to carry out field activities and the accumulation of arrears due to staff compensation payments (between 18 and 20 months in arrears, the Cemac Commission decided to suspend the project activities until sustainable conditions for its financing and restarting were met.

To revive the PPCA-Cemac project, the Cemac Commission requested the financial support of the Global Budgetary Assistance from the European Union for it to start again on a new basis by capitalising on the lessons learned. For example, the question of financial risk and its management, especially in the context of the implementation of the project.