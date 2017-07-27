Gambia: Good-Bye Age Limit for Presidency

Removal and amendment of Section 62 of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia has been long overdue and welcoming for most Gambians and none alike. It's not only viewed and variously described as unconstitutional and out of touch with what is tenable at the global level, but also unjust, unfair and blanket discrimination against elderly and experienced members of the country.

This section has been a subject of intense debate, discussions and criticism over the years, since its introduction into the supreme law of the land. It has occasioned dissatisfaction, disadvantage and disqualification of many competent and potential presidential candidates, whose experience, skills and expertise the country and humanity stands to gain.

This section seems to have done more harm to the nation than good, as it was the main obstacle towards having experience and expert elderly people vying for the top national office, through exercise of their fundamental human rights provided under Section 26 of the 1997 Constitution and other laws of The Gambia.

Article 21 of Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 13 of African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, all give detailed rights and freedoms for effective and efficient political participation of people without discrimination, but unfortunately, flatly denied by the cited Section 62 of the cited 1997 Constitution for the past 22 years under the former government of Yahya Jammeh.

As this controversial section of our law has now been trashed into the dust bin of history, it's hope that such intense debates and discussions on various platforms, including mediums of communications covering print and electronic, the social media and other avenues would ease for the fact that the section is no more alive.

It would further give more leverage and discretionary powers to President Adama Barrow to appoint anyone deemed fit and proper to occupy the position of vice president, including current overseer who has been a subject of the cited section since the advent of coalition led government.

There should be no age limit for occupying both elected and appointed national offices, in line with the rule of law, democracy, good governance and respect for human rights. We have a duty and responsibility towards promotion and protection of the interest and welfare of the country and its citizens, as provided under Section 220 of the cited constitution.

Our actions and intentions must be guided and armed with awareness that; no outside will come and develop this country for us, hence unconstitutional and irrational nature of placing age limit or age gap for Gambians interested to serve the country to the best of their capacity, ability, skills and expertise.

We therefore, commend members of the National Assembly and the Ministry of Justice through its minister for taking a move that would further complement our democratic transition, devoice of discrimination.