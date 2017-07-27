27 July 2017

Gambia: Senegalese CDS Visits GAF

By Alhagie Babou Jallow

The Senegalese Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Lt. General Sheikh Gueye Tuesday afternoon paid a courtesy call on his counterpart Lt. General Masaneh Kinteh.

After a closed-door meeting with CDS Kinteh and officers of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), the Senegalese Army chief told waiting journalists that his purposed of visit was to strengthen bilateral relations between the security forces of the two neighbouring states.

He said The Gambia and Senegal are the same people and cannot be divided into two.

He assured that they would ensure that peace and security is maintained not only in these two countries but in the world at large. He added that they would be having exchange visits between the two countries.

In terms of training, he said that the soldiers can learn from each other, whereby Gambian soldiers can come to Senegal to learn new techniques likewise the Senegalese soldiers.

For his part, the CDS of The Gambia Armed Forces Lt. General Masaneh Kinteh, expressed gratitude to Lt. General Gueye, while describing his visit as a positive step in their cooperation as two sister forces and for taking the initiative to visit them. He revealed that he was in Dakar in April and he visited Lt. General Gueye and they had discussion with his staff on the areas of sharing information and cooperation for the interest of two countries. He assured him of their full support especially in the area of security.

