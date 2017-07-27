27 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: IRS Campaign Begins in Urr

By Momodou Faal

The National Malaria Control Programme at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in collaboration with Global Fund recently began a two-week Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) exercise in the Upper River Region.

The house-to-house campaign is targeting 75,000 households, according to officials, it is an effective strategy to contain malaria.

Balla Kandeh, programme manager of the National Malaria Control Program shortly before the team of spray men left to the communities briefed the health minister about the mode of operation of the various teams deployed to the communities.

He disclosed that in this campaign they are using Actellic 300 CS, a new liquid insecticide, which is very effective.

Kandeh expressed their resolve to cover 80% of the households in the region and that after the exercise they would do a mob-up before moving to Central River Region for similar campaign.

For her part, Saffie Lowe-Ceesay, the minister of Health and Social Welfare thanked NMCP for the good work they are doing in the area of malaria control and prevention in the country.

She also commended the frontline personnel and women for the efforts in reaching to every community and households.

Minister Lowe-Ceesay thus encouraged them to keep the momentum.

